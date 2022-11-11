ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic buttons intended to protect Sumner County students in emergencies not working

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A layer of security intended to protect children at Sumner County Schools is not working. County leaders say each school is equipped with a panic button to immediately notify law enforcement in an emergency. But those buttons aren't currently working as intended. Sumner County...
Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
Mayor signs bill to make sidewalk cafés in Nashville permanent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper has signed a bill into law that will make sidewalk cafés in Nashville a permanent way of dining. Sidewalk cafés were first introduced to the Metro area during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to space out customers. The Street...
Study names Vanderbilt No. 7 'top green college' in the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vanderbilt University is being recognized for its sustainability and conservation practices. A new study by The Princeton Review ranked Vanderbilt the No. 7 "top green college" out of 713 schools across the United States. The report recognizes colleges and universities for their sustainability education and exercises.
DUI suspected in deadly Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- An Antioch man is dead in an apparent DUI crash. Christian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, crashed his Chevrolet Silverado on the 800 block of Richards Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They said he left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk before over-correcting and crossing a lane of traffic, where he collided with a Honda.
Jefferson Street business burns Monday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A building on the 1000 block of Jefferson St caught fire Monday morning leading to damage at several businesses. The building is home to three businesses: a photo studio, an event space and a roofing company. FOX 17 Reporter Sydney Snow spoke with the owner...
MNPD: Officers shoot, kill man who fired on them at crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. -- A deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison this morning is under investigation. A man "inexplicably" pulled a gun and opened fire on three Metro Nashville police officers on the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The officers fired back, killing the man.
Historic music venue Exit/In to close on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is losing a beloved space for artists and musicians to come together and perform. The historical music venue, Exit/In, will be closing on Thanksgiving. After 51 years, the independently owned business is coming to the end of its lease at the close of the year.
