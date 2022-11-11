Read full article on original website
Sumner County high school student killed while a bystander during domestic dispute
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Gallatin High School student was killed over the weekend after he was shot during an unrelated incident. Gallatin High School sent an email to parents sharing news of the death of sophomore Bobby Transou. According to the email, Transou was shot while he was...
Panic buttons intended to protect Sumner County students in emergencies not working
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A layer of security intended to protect children at Sumner County Schools is not working. County leaders say each school is equipped with a panic button to immediately notify law enforcement in an emergency. But those buttons aren't currently working as intended. Sumner County...
Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
Metro Police: Officer transported after accidentally shooting himself in foot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer accidentally shot himself in the foot after responding to an incident of a disorderly person, Metro Police confirms. A Metro Police spokesperson said that when the officer approached three men, there was a "tussle." The officer then shot himself in the foot in the process.
Williamson County residents concerned about historic home's future
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — The battle is on to save a historic home in Williamson County. Beechwood Hall, once owned by music legend Hank Williams, was built in 1860. Advocates for preserving historic homes are worried about what will happen to the "gem" of Leiper’s Fork. Those...
Mayor signs bill to make sidewalk cafés in Nashville permanent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper has signed a bill into law that will make sidewalk cafés in Nashville a permanent way of dining. Sidewalk cafés were first introduced to the Metro area during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to space out customers. The Street...
Study names Vanderbilt No. 7 'top green college' in the US
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vanderbilt University is being recognized for its sustainability and conservation practices. A new study by The Princeton Review ranked Vanderbilt the No. 7 "top green college" out of 713 schools across the United States. The report recognizes colleges and universities for their sustainability education and exercises.
DUI suspected in deadly Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- An Antioch man is dead in an apparent DUI crash. Christian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, crashed his Chevrolet Silverado on the 800 block of Richards Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They said he left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk before over-correcting and crossing a lane of traffic, where he collided with a Honda.
List of Christmas light displays, holiday fun across Middle Tennessee
Christmas is right around the corner and there is no lack of holiday fun to be had across the Midstate. FOX 17 News has compiled a list of spectacular lights and holiday festivities to visit this Christmas season across Middle Tennessee. See the full list of places to visit below:
Jefferson Street business burns Monday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A building on the 1000 block of Jefferson St caught fire Monday morning leading to damage at several businesses. The building is home to three businesses: a photo studio, an event space and a roofing company. FOX 17 Reporter Sydney Snow spoke with the owner...
MNPD: Officers shoot, kill man who fired on them at crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. -- A deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison this morning is under investigation. A man "inexplicably" pulled a gun and opened fire on three Metro Nashville police officers on the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The officers fired back, killing the man.
Vietnam veteran who received Purple Heart gifted new roof from Force Roofing Systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Vietnam veteran was gifted a new roof from a local Nashville company for Veterans Day. Force Roofing Systems, a veteran owned business, uses a percentage of funds from jobs to use towards giving a veteran in need a new roof replacement without any cost to them. On Veterans...
Historic music venue Exit/In to close on Thanksgiving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is losing a beloved space for artists and musicians to come together and perform. The historical music venue, Exit/In, will be closing on Thanksgiving. After 51 years, the independently owned business is coming to the end of its lease at the close of the year.
