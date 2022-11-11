ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- An Antioch man is dead in an apparent DUI crash. Christian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, crashed his Chevrolet Silverado on the 800 block of Richards Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They said he left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk before over-correcting and crossing a lane of traffic, where he collided with a Honda.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO