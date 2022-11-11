Read full article on original website
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
Governor Ron DeSantis reelected to serve another four years
On Nov. 8, millions of Floridians' votes were counted to determine the future of Florida leadership. Critical elections included the senatorial race, the gubernatorial race and the Tallahassee mayoral race. After a contentious election between two governors, Governor Ron DeSantis won another four years as Governor of Florida. The former...
Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida
MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
Facing South Florida: After the Midterms
Jim's focus is the aftermath of this past week's elections, specifically the overwhelming win by Republicans in Florida and South Florida and how our Latino communities are realigning with the Republican party. It's a trend we are seeing across the country to a degree, but our experts think Florida is ground zero for this political realignment and they discuss why this might be so.Guests: Andrea Mercado/ EXEC. DIR., FLORIDA RISING Armando Ibarra/PRES., MIAMI YOUNG REPUBLICANS
Several Florida Republicans Join Bipartisan Effort To Punish Crooks Who Scam Veterans
Coinciding with Veterans Day, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several from Florida, filed a bill to protect military veterans from scams. Led by Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, the House members introduced the Veterans Protection from Fraud Act. The bill would tack on
'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida schools steeped in propaganda, not education
With the past week’s distractions of the midterm elections and another hurricane, you may have missed Florida’s first annual Victims of Communism Day. You probably thought Nov. 7 was already fully committed with National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Cancer Awareness Day and National Hug a Bear Day. (All true.)
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida
Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Ron DeSantis Announces Funds for Transitional Housing for Veterans Recovering From Substance Abuse
At the end of last week, while marking how the state government helps veterans, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1.5 million “to provide transitional housing for Floridians and veterans recovering from substance abuse through the Recovery Housing Program (RHP).”. With Friday being Veterans Day, DeSantis insisted that Florida was the...
Ron DeSantis: Five things to know about the Florida governor
Ron DeSantis is a rising Republican star after easily winning re-election as Florida governor. Here's what you need to know. And you can read about about Mr DeSantis's live, his family and what he believes in our profile.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Abortion foes press DeSantis for quick action on additional abortion restrictions
‘If they can’t get something done now, boy, there’s very little hope …’. Anti-abortion activists plan to rally at the Florida Capitol when the Legislature gathers there on Nov. 22 to reorganize following the Midterm Elections and demand that lawmakers take up new restrictions on the procedure before the end of the year.
