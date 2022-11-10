Read full article on original website
WAFF
Get the best popcorn, candy, fudge and more from Zion Gourmet Popcorn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The smell of popcorn is enough to get the attention of almost anyone. When you walk into Zion Gourmet Popcorn in Madison, the smell of popcorn, candy and rich fudge fills the air and sends you back to nostalgic memories of your childhood. With...
wbrc.com
Cullman debuts new skate park in downtown
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Cullman is now home to the area’s newest skate park. Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism (SPRST) held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Skate Depot on Saturday. “We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our...
Huntsville realtor, pastor to host frozen turkey giveaway
A Huntsville real estate agent is hosting a frozen turkey giveaway on Nov. 19 to help as many families as possible.
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
WAFF
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
WAFF
Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Athens City Council meeting on Monday, city council members authorized a $2, 587,640 paving task project. The roads that will be getting makeovers are separated by districts and are as follows:. District 1. Holland & East (select streets from the last paving cycle that...
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
WAFF
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur late Saturday night. At 11:37 p.m. Decatur Police Department officers, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS were dispatched to the crash that happened at the intersection of 8th St. SW and 21st Ave. SW.
wvtm13.com
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.: The Cullman County Coroner released the names of those who died in the crash. Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead. Stay with WVTM 13 News for the latest updates and full reports.
ABC 33/40 News
Three teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings died...
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
WAFF
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
WAFF
Alabama A&M University professor speaks on student loan forgiveness suspension
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans looking for federal student loan debt forgiveness are now in limbo. It comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness, declaring it illegal. It immediately suspended the online application process for student debt relief.
