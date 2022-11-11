Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Jay Leno Suffered "Serious Burns" From A Gasoline Fire, And He Says He'll Need "A Week Or Two" To Get Better
Best wishes to Jay and his loved ones as he recovers from what sounds like a horrifying accident.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
NBC Miami
‘You Are Our Angel': Cardi B and Quavo Honor Takeoff With Moving Tributes
Hours after Takeoff's celebration of life, Cardi B —as well as his uncle and bandmate Quavo—penned tributes to the late star. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston Nov. 1. He was 28. Takeoff is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, which is also made up of Quavo and his cousin, Offset, who is Cardi B's husband. They all attended the late rapper's memorial, a massive, star-studded celebration of life event, at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Nov. 11.
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
NBC Miami
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again
Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three. More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, De La Rosa announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Cannon. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL...
13 Hollywood And Historical Couples Who Have The Same First Or Last Name
Recently, Taylor Lautner married Taylor Dome, who plans to take his last name. Previously, Lautner dated another famous Taylor — Taylor Swift.
