Hours after Takeoff's celebration of life, Cardi B —as well as his uncle and bandmate Quavo—penned tributes to the late star. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston Nov. 1. He was 28. Takeoff is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, which is also made up of Quavo and his cousin, Offset, who is Cardi B's husband. They all attended the late rapper's memorial, a massive, star-studded celebration of life event, at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Nov. 11.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO