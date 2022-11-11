ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
NBC Miami

‘You Are Our Angel': Cardi B and Quavo Honor Takeoff With Moving Tributes

Hours after Takeoff's celebration of life, Cardi B —as well as his uncle and bandmate Quavo—penned tributes to the late star. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston Nov. 1. He was 28. Takeoff is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, which is also made up of Quavo and his cousin, Offset, who is Cardi B's husband. They all attended the late rapper's memorial, a massive, star-studded celebration of life event, at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Nov. 11.
NBC Miami

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three. More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, De La Rosa announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Cannon. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL...

