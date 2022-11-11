ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?

From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?. The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
NJ.com

What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?

“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
