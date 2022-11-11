Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
Nick Saban’s daughter had message for Alabama fans
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Alabama having a disappointing season, and Nick Saban’s daughter is here to set everyone straight. Kristen Saban Setas posted a note on her Instagram story this week that seemed aimed at Bama fans. “Appreciate what you HAVE before it...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far
During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
thecomeback.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals reason for Alabama struggles
It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide have not looked quite as dominant this season as they have in past years as they’re on pace to miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time ever after losing games to the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Former player Chris Jones arrested after killing 3 Virginia football players
Charlottesville is engulfed by shock and fear following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three Virginia football players dead. In one of the latest updates provided by the authorities, a suspect is said to be now in police custody who is identified to be former football walk-on Chris Jones. The suspect’s […] The post Former player Chris Jones arrested after killing 3 Virginia football players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Rece Davis has a take on Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances that will make UT fans smile
There’s been plenty of debate over the last several days about the Tennessee Vols and where they stand in the race for the four spots in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee won’t be playing for the SEC Championship in December (unless Georgia loses their next two games, which is extremely unlikely). But if they finish with an 11-1 record, they’ll have one of the best resumés in the nation.
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
LOOK: Auburn football facility hangs giant photos of Auburn coach Cadillac Williams' first SEC win
Amid coaching turnover and behind-the-scenes nonsense, Auburn football fanbase and its players have completely embraced interim head coach Cadillac Williams following his first win as leader of the Tigers’ program, snapping a five-game losing streak and defeating Texas A&M 13-10. To celebrate, Auburn has already erected three giant photographs...
LSU does it! Tigers officially clinch SEC West title, and they can thank Alabama
All LSU could do is win and then watch, but they got exactly what they wanted: The Tigers are the SEC West champions, they can celebrate early. See more on WWL and Audacy.
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
