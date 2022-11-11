ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

FanSided

Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run

Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals reason for Alabama struggles

It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide have not looked quite as dominant this season as they have in past years as they’re on pace to miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time ever after losing games to the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Former player Chris Jones arrested after killing 3 Virginia football players

Charlottesville is engulfed by shock and fear following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three Virginia football players dead. In one of the latest updates provided by the authorities, a suspect is said to be now in police custody who is identified to be former football walk-on Chris Jones. The suspect’s […] The post Former player Chris Jones arrested after killing 3 Virginia football players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

ESPN’s Rece Davis has a take on Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances that will make UT fans smile

There’s been plenty of debate over the last several days about the Tennessee Vols and where they stand in the race for the four spots in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee won’t be playing for the SEC Championship in December (unless Georgia loses their next two games, which is extremely unlikely). But if they finish with an 11-1 record, they’ll have one of the best resumés in the nation.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
GEORGIA STATE
