The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state.More than a dozen races in the state remained in play, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to go either way. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans had locked down 211 for far, with Democrats claiming 199.It could take days, or even weeks, to determine who gets the gavel next year.Should Democrats fail to protect their slim majority, Republican...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO