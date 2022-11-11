ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Made in Mass. ventilation products help keep costs down for homeowners

WAREHAM, Mass. — If you're a fan of keeping home cooling costs down, a Massachusetts home ventilation equipment manufacturer may be of interest. For more than 30 years, Tamarack Technologies in West Wareham has been building residential cooling systems that are smaller and less expensive than air conditioners. "So...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Stores preparing for promising holiday shopping season in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Macy's store in Boston's Downtown Crossing held the annual lighting of its "Great Tree" on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season. "This is the first time to see the Christmas tree lighted, so she's super excited," Yihua Jiang said of her daughter, Chloe. "I feel very appreciative because she's a generation of COVID. She hasn't gotten the chance to experience a real Christmas."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, November 16: What’s New

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna reports live from the Seaport Holiday Market, where she’ll check out the new layout and meet some of the market’s 120 vendors. Shayna also checks out a new pirate museum in Salem, tees it up at Puttshack Boston, and samples Italian dishes at Faccia a Faccia, the newest Boston eatery from restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonette. Shayna also goes behind the scenes at KISS-108 FM and the new morning show… hosted by a couple of familiar faces.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Surfers hit the water in South Boston as Nicole remnants pass through

BOSTON — The remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicole brought some heavy rain to Massachusetts, but it also created other conditions that enticed kitesurfers and windsurfers to hit the water. A NewsCenter 5 photographer spotted surfers in South Boston taking advantage of the 20- to 30-mph wind gusts...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

P!nk announces summer 2023 tour with stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Music superstar P!nk's upcoming summer tour will visit Boston's historic Fenway Park with a list of special guests. Her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour is scheduled to come to Boston on July 31, with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp. The 21-city tour begins...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory

WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

More than 6,300 run in first in-person BAA Half Marathon since 2019

BOSTON — The B.A.A. Half Marathon returned in person for the first time in three years on Sunday and the 13.1-mile race along the Emerald Necklace Park System drew more than 6,300 people. This year's field included athletes from 46 states, plus Washington, D.C., and 95 countries. More than...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Concord man faces charges after police say he stole Amazon truck, led them on chase through Hooksett, Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord. Police said they believe he is homeless and usually resides in Concord.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Friday, November 18: Fighting Back

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

SIX: The Musical

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The six wives of Henry the Eighth are often better remembered for how they died than how they lived. But inSIX: The Musical, the Queens are transported from Tudor times to the modern rock era for a little rewriting of history. Two of his wives -- Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson, playing Anna of Cleves join us to talk about the stage production.
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy