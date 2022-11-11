Read full article on original website
WCVB
Made in Mass. ventilation products help keep costs down for homeowners
WAREHAM, Mass. — If you're a fan of keeping home cooling costs down, a Massachusetts home ventilation equipment manufacturer may be of interest. For more than 30 years, Tamarack Technologies in West Wareham has been building residential cooling systems that are smaller and less expensive than air conditioners. "So...
WCVB
Cambridge-based Darwin's coffee, sandwich shops closing after nearly 30 years
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four beloved, family-owned coffee and sandwich shops in Cambridge will be closing in the near future. Steven and Isabel Darwin, co-founders of Darwin's Ltd., announced they will be retiring from the business after three decades. The first of their shops to close will be the location...
WCVB
First snowfall map of season shows 1-3 inches for some in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A small section of Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches of snow Tuesday night, and several surrounding areas may get a coating of snow. The first snowfall map of the season shows the northwestern corner of Massachusetts receiving 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
WCVB
Stores preparing for promising holiday shopping season in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The Macy's store in Boston's Downtown Crossing held the annual lighting of its "Great Tree" on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season. "This is the first time to see the Christmas tree lighted, so she's super excited," Yihua Jiang said of her daughter, Chloe. "I feel very appreciative because she's a generation of COVID. She hasn't gotten the chance to experience a real Christmas."
WCVB
Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
WCVB
Wednesday, November 16: What’s New
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna reports live from the Seaport Holiday Market, where she’ll check out the new layout and meet some of the market’s 120 vendors. Shayna also checks out a new pirate museum in Salem, tees it up at Puttshack Boston, and samples Italian dishes at Faccia a Faccia, the newest Boston eatery from restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonette. Shayna also goes behind the scenes at KISS-108 FM and the new morning show… hosted by a couple of familiar faces.
WCVB
Surfers hit the water in South Boston as Nicole remnants pass through
BOSTON — The remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicole brought some heavy rain to Massachusetts, but it also created other conditions that enticed kitesurfers and windsurfers to hit the water. A NewsCenter 5 photographer spotted surfers in South Boston taking advantage of the 20- to 30-mph wind gusts...
WCVB
Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
WCVB
P!nk announces summer 2023 tour with stop at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Music superstar P!nk's upcoming summer tour will visit Boston's historic Fenway Park with a list of special guests. Her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour is scheduled to come to Boston on July 31, with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp. The 21-city tour begins...
WCVB
Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WCVB
More than 6,300 run in first in-person BAA Half Marathon since 2019
BOSTON — The B.A.A. Half Marathon returned in person for the first time in three years on Sunday and the 13.1-mile race along the Emerald Necklace Park System drew more than 6,300 people. This year's field included athletes from 46 states, plus Washington, D.C., and 95 countries. More than...
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration: Saturday, November 19 at 10AM
Celebrate Thanksgiving where the tradition began. WCVB Channel 5 brings you America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, live from Plymouth, Massachusetts. It all kicks off Saturday, November 19 at 10AM.
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
WCVB
This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
WCVB
Concord man faces charges after police say he stole Amazon truck, led them on chase through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord. Police said they believe he is homeless and usually resides in Concord.
WCVB
Maynard food pantry preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for those in need
MAYNARD, Mass. — It's the season of giving, and at Open Table Food Pantry in Maynard, that means prepping 700 Thanksgiving meals to give to those in need. "It's just providing a service for people who really need it and really appreciate it,” volunteer Beth DerGarabedian said. Each...
WCVB
Friday, November 18: Fighting Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
WCVB
SIX: The Musical
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The six wives of Henry the Eighth are often better remembered for how they died than how they lived. But inSIX: The Musical, the Queens are transported from Tudor times to the modern rock era for a little rewriting of history. Two of his wives -- Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson, playing Anna of Cleves join us to talk about the stage production.
