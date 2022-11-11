ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Kanawha prosecutors secure indictments in 5 separate murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Sentencings in Kane Roush murder

POMEROY, Ohio — The three men who killed former West Virginia all-state football player Kane Roush were sentenced to prison Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, and Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, were previously convicted in the April 4, 2021, Easter morning shooting death of Roush in Pomeroy, Ohio.
POMEROY, OH
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, was sentenced today to five years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Greenbrier County murderer arrested as 15 year old missing person case is brought to a close

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested in connection to a 2007 missing persons case is being arraigned Thursday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court. West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Captain R. A. Maddy has confirmed that indictments were presented against Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger last month for Murder and First Degree Robbery.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Hundreds of pills, meth, heroin/fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville man faces several charges following a traffic stop last Tuesday during which a litany of illegal substances were discovered in the vehicle. The Chapmanville Police Department reports that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Patrolman D.M. Christian, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt, and Sgt. E.C. Ferrell...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV

