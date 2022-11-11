its easy. the dispensaries will get a license to sell recreational. then people will go to that dispensarie and buy it. I'm assuming it will be like hunting. say squirrel hunting. you are allowed 7 squirrels a day. the conservation just assumes you are following that limit unless they prove otherwise. so in this case the police will just assume you are staying at the 3 ounce limit per person unless they prove otherwise for example if someone don't like you and finds out you have more so they tell on you.
just do what we do in Washington ..open stores sell the cannabis it's recreational all at gotta do is treat it exactly.like alcohol that's the way it should be
yep I agree if you keep alcohol legal for everyone including lawyers and judges then pot should be no different.
Comments / 14