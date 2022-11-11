Read full article on original website
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
WJCL
Police: 3 kidnapped children found safe in South Carolina, relative in custody
Update 11:15 a.m.: The three children were found safe Monday morning. Earvin has been taken into custody and warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Initial report: Three children were kidnapped Sunday in South Carolina, according to authorities. The York County Sheriff's Office says Jami’la Earvin, a family member, took the...
KRMG
Florida motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 117 mph; claims he had to catch a flight
Florida motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 117 mph; claims he had to catch a flight Quincy was spotted illegally passing vehicles. His motorcycle climbed from 70 mph to 117 mph in a 45-mph zone. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
Police: Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond The store owners became suspicious when McNeece presented only a partial certificate of authenticity for a 9.46-carat diamond. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
Police: Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete A surveillance camera captured Jenny Alicia Dominguez dragging a 5-year-old by the hair and arm across more than 25 feet of concrete ground. (NCD)
KRMG
16 injured in Indiana after truck crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team
16 injured in Indiana after truck crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team Before the accident, police were already on their way to intercept the truck after receiving reports the driver had been driving erratically. (NCD)
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
WLTX.com
'This was a lab': Prosecutors lay out case after massive fentanyl bust in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — On Oct. 24, 2022, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that a year-long investigation resulted in a major bust of a fentanyl production lab. At the time, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said six suspects had produced enough of the deadly drug to theoretically kill the entire county population.
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.
WYFF4.com
Grandfather killed, 2 grandchildren injured in South Carolina crash, officials say
(Video above is from Tuesday WYFF News 4 at Noon.) The coroner released the name of a driver killed Tuesday in a crash while he was hauling a boat in the Upstate. Jerald Waymon Burdette, 57, was pulling the boat with his truck to take his grandchildren fishing, officials said.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Elderly Missouri couple dies in house fire
NEW MELLE, Mo. — The emergency dispatcher who took a Missouri man’s 911 call reporting a house fire early Thursday morning told the 84-year-old man to leave the burning home. But Kenneth Zerr refused to leave his beloved wife, Phyllis, in the flames and smoke. “The dispatch told...
KRMG
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug Mason Herring, 28, is the first person in Texas to be charged with forcing induction of an abortion, news outlets reported. (NCD)
Texas mother charged after 2-year-old wanders into road for help
A Texas mother was charged with child endangerment after police said she passed out from drinking, and her four and two-year-old children went for help, thinking she was dead, and the two-year-old was almost run over in the street.
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
KRMG
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother Jonathan Hatmaker has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. (NCD)
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
