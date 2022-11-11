Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts gave his head coach the perfect gift for election season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts' touching gesture fits the season while highlighting the two main reasons the Eagles are still the league's only unbeaten team.

Not long ago, Sirianni was under fire before ever coaching a game following an awkward introductory press conference after being hired by the Eagles in 2021. And for Hurts, the questions surrounding his ability to lead the Eagles were still being asked just weeks ago.

Now, midway through the 2022 season, Sirianni and Hurts have helped catapult the Eagles to the top of the standings, adding them to the short list of Super Bowl contenders.