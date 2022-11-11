Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: NBPD Chief Lewis Retires, Jamboree Construction
Please join me in thanking and congratulating Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis, who announced his retirement effective December 31. While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community. I’ve appointed Deputy...
localocnews.com
OCTA Begins Construction to Stabilize Tracks in South San Clemente
localocnews.com
Newport Harbor Holds Off JSerra Boys Water Polo Charge in Open Division Championship Thriller
localocnews.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
localocnews.com
Orange Runs Through San Juan Hills Football in CIF-SS Quarterfinals
localocnews.com
Top-seeded Santa Ana battles but falls short in CIF quarterfinal playoff loss to Palmdale
Santa Ana football Coach Charlie TeGantvoort talks to his players after Friday’s loss. (Photo courtesy Jeff Bishop). Santa Ana High School’s football team, top-ranked in Division 10, was eliminated from the CIF playoffs with a 21-14 loss to Palmdale in the quarterfinals at Palmdale Friday night. Quarterback Stephen...
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday night, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana Valley’s turn-around season ends with loss in quarterfinals
Santa Ana Valley running back Mario Trujillo runs for a gain during the second quarter of the CIF Division 12 quarterfinal game against Hueneme. Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Hueneme High School of Oxnard scored three second-half touchdowns to break a tie game and went on to...
