Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back. Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and...
Let COIT Cleaning and Restoration get your home in shape for the holidays
PHOENIX (COIT Cleaning and Restoration) - With the holidays approaching, family and loved ones will be gathering. COIT Cleaning and Restoration can help you get your home ready.
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
Lizzo, Pink, Foreigner, and Trevor Noah announce 2023 shows for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- So many great shows are coming to the Valley of the Sun next year. Here’s a round-up of the latest shows announced this week. Foreigner is hitting the road for one final tour, this time with special guest Loverboy! And you can be sure they’ll be playing those throwback chart-toppers like “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” and, of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?
This week, Susan Campbell talked with experts about how to land those special toys on a budget, as well as some fun techy stocking stuffers!
St. Mary’s Food Bank short 8,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising food costs are forcing more people to food banks in need of free food. Right now, St. Mary’s spokespeople say they are feeding around 1,000 families every day. The line of cars wraps around their building in Phoenix. They expect the line to grow next week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally.
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Gilbert residents, watchdog attorney demand recusal for rezoning vote after developer contributes thousands to town council members’ campaigns
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family is investigating an out-of-state developer behind a project that could bring warehouses and semi-trucks right next to a neighborhood. That developer is now at the center of “pay-for-play” allegations with Town Council members. The proposed project has mounting opposition that comes to a vote on Tuesday night at Gilbert’s Town Council meeting.
Rouge & Wright will accentuate your natural beauty
PHOENIX (Rouge & Wright) - Rouge & Wright is all about their clients and their clients’ stories. “They aren’t just clients and patients to us. They become friends and family.”
No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirmed on Friday afternoon no powder was found inside two additional suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office several days ago. However, the Lake campaign said the first letter that contained “white powder” was thrown in the trash and taken by an office cleaning crew.
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
Top toy trends to know for this year’s holiday gift season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Your Side is talking this year’s toy trends for the upcoming holiday gift-giving season all week long on Arizona’s Family!. If you’ve not started your holiday shopping yet, it’s time! This week, Susan Campbell talked with experts about how to land those special toys on a budget, as well as some fun techy stocking stuffers your kids will really enjoy. James Zahn with Toy Insider said, “If there was one word to encapsulate the vibe we’re getting across the board, it’s traditional.”
Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
Thousands attend Phoenix Veterans Day Parade to honor military members
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally.
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s.
Rachel Mitchell declares victory in Maricopa County attorney race, Gunnigle appears to concede
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Rachel Mitchell is seemingly declaring herself victorious in the Maricopa County Attorney race, as thousands of votes have yet to be counted. Mitchell is the apparent winner after Gunnigle conceded in a statement early Monday morning. The latest election return gives Mitchell about a four-point...
Marc Anthony coming to Desert Diamond Arena in March 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Latin music star Marc Anthony is returning to the Valley next March!. The Viviendo Tour that kicked off in October is continuing into 2023, adding shows across the country including Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, March 4. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with general public tickets on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. VIP tickets will also be available and will include a parking pass. Tap/click here for more ticket info.
