WBNS 10TV Columbus
Jamaal Brown, former Ohio State basketball captain, dies at 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University athletics department announced Monday that former men's basketball player Jamaal Brown passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend at the age of 52. Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He led the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Stroud named Big Ten player of the week for 5-TD performance against Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Stroud completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. This was Stroud's...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon. Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season. Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'What happened today in the stadium was magical': Kamryn Babb makes emotional on-field comeback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Players, coaches and fans were overcome with emotion after Kamryn Babb caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana. Pride and happiness flooded the field as Babb, a fifth-year wideout for the Buckeyes, dropped to his knees after the catch.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Chickpea Rice Soup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 6 cups broth (veggie or chicken) 1 tsp. dill (more if using fresh) 2/3 cup brown rice (or white rice or orzo or quinoa) 1 ½ cups almond milk (or regular milk or other plant-based alternative) Juice of one lemon (roughly ¼ cup)
WBNS 10TV Columbus
WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
