Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Jamaal Brown, former Ohio State basketball captain, dies at 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University athletics department announced Monday that former men's basketball player Jamaal Brown passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend at the age of 52. Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He led the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon. Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season. Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Chickpea Rice Soup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 6 cups broth (veggie or chicken) 1 tsp. dill (more if using fresh) 2/3 cup brown rice (or white rice or orzo or quinoa) 1 ½ cups almond milk (or regular milk or other plant-based alternative) Juice of one lemon (roughly ¼ cup)
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
