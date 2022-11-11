Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The...
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
CBS Austin
DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash
Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
CBS Austin
APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an H-E-B in southeast Austin on Saturday. APD Watch Command said officers responded to an urgent disturbance call at the H-E-B at 2508 East Riverside Drive at around 10:43 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
Austin police respond to stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
fox7austin.com
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
Missing elderly woman in Round Rock found safe
RRPD said the 75-year-old woman, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Sunrise Road near East Old Settlers Boulevard.
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
CBS Austin
Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
