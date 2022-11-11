ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

fox44news.com

Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified

KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash

Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an H-E-B in southeast Austin on Saturday. APD Watch Command said officers responded to an urgent disturbance call at the H-E-B at 2508 East Riverside Drive at around 10:43 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating

KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
KILLEEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

