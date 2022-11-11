Read full article on original website
freedoms heartbeat
4d ago
only God can stop that library from going up people with the Heart full of hate are being tormented before they even get to hell they are being tormented here on Earth they are a torment to themselves probably one of those January 6th short skirt proud boiz
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say
A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple construction companies working on the center, issued a statement saying they reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible.”
Jonathan Jackson wins First Congressional District race big time
They jammed all night long at the South Shore Cultural Center during a watch party for U.S. Representative-elect Jonathan Jackson, who on Tuesday, November 8, made history as the second son of Reverend Jesse Jackson, replacing Representative Bobby Rush who retired after nearly four decades. In congratulating Jonathan Jackson, Rush...
Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on Jackson Park site
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.A Chicago police officer left the Obama presidential center construction site Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to have a rope inside.The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million...
fox32chicago.com
'Act of hate' found at Obama Presidential Center worksite in Chicago, $100k reward offered
CHICAGO - An "act of hate" was discovered Thursday at the worksite of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side. Now, the construction company building the presidential center is offering a $100,000 reward to help find whoever is responsible for hanging a noose at the project site. "We are...
erienewsnow.com
Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts
Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
KCRG.com
Noose found at Obama Center work site in Chicago
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward
CHICAGO — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
fox32chicago.com
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
‘It’s just a higher calling’: Army veteran from Chicago helping rebuild Ukraine
CHICAGO — Nine months into the war in Ukraine, a Chicagoan is on a mission to help civilians under siege. “Every day is a struggle and right now all they’re trying to do is say ‘Where is my next meal going to come from?'” Harrison Jozefowicz said. Jozefowicz is a U.S. Army veteran. He first […]
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs
CHICAGO - Guess what? Here comes another election. The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive. Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday. SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who...
95.3 MNC
Hammond man faces 60 days in prison for 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot involvement
A man from Hammond Indiana has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for his involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot. Court documents say Kash Lee Kelly traveled to the Capitol on January 5th to attend the Stop the Steal rally, which he attended the following day. Kelly...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
