CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.A Chicago police officer left the Obama presidential center construction site Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to have a rope inside.The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO