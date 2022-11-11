ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

freedoms heartbeat
4d ago

only God can stop that library from going up people with the Heart full of hate are being tormented before they even get to hell they are being tormented here on Earth they are a torment to themselves probably one of those January 6th short skirt proud boiz

The Crusader Newspaper

Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say

A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple construction companies working on the center, issued a statement saying they reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on Jackson Park site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.A Chicago police officer left the Obama presidential center construction site Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to have a rope inside.The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million...
CHICAGO, IL
erienewsnow.com

Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

Noose found at Obama Center work site in Chicago

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward

CHICAGO — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
