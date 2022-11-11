Read full article on original website
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable
Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.
Turning heartbreak into heat: How a Cleveland native has used every roadblock to build a hot sauce brand
CLEVELAND — Michael Killik lives his life passionately, loudly, and with a sense of style that quickly gives insight into who he is. From the black and white bandana wrapped around his head, to his fingers, adorned with a slew of chunky silver rings, to a series of tattoos crawling up and down his arms and crowning the back of his head, Killik is equal parts entrepreneur and rock star.
Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Christmas Family Fun: 'Magic of Lights' returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last year's coverage of "Magic of Lights". "Magic of Lights" makes its 2022 return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights next week!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
A Generous Gift to the Community
Joe and Ciarra talk with Heather Lemonedes Brown about the new exhibit being given to the Cleveland Museum of Art! Sponsored by: The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Review: The delicious Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland
Once upon a time, I was visiting Washington D.C. and a friend said I should stay in the Kimpton Rouge, as “you’ll probably like it”. Turns out he was right. I’ve subsequently stayed in places such as the Kimpton Brice in Savannah and most recently at the Kimpton Schofield in Cleveland.
Foreigner coming to Blossom Music Center in 2023 for Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It will be a night filled with rock ‘n’ roll hits as Foreigner and Loverboy come to Blossom Music Center next summer for a joint concert. Their Northeast Ohio tour stop – which was just announced as part of Foreigner’s Farewell Tour – is set for Monday July 24.
Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Annie Todd relishing new role: Game Changers interview with 3News' Dave Chudowsky
CLEVELAND — On Sept. 12, Annie Todd was sworn in as the new deputy chief of Cleveland police, replacing Joellen O’Neill after the 30-year veteran retired. Raised in Cleveland and a graduate of St. Joe’s, Todd has spent the past 21 years protecting and serving the city of Cleveland.
Sensational sides for Thanksgiving: Jazzing up green beans
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Monday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
The girl I didn’t tell: Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- I blame myself. Belatedly, I see that keeping my secret — my gay orientation — from a cherished woman colleague destroyed our close friendship. My loss can be a lesson for honesty with a friend. Margaret (I change her name here for her privacy) and...
Montana Love showcases Cleveland's boxing community in headline fight at RMFH
When Montana Love was a child growing up in Cleveland, he dreamed of fighting at the biggest arenas the city had to offer. On Nov. 12, that dream will come true—for him and for the people he loves.
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Zack Bruell's Parallax in Tremont ‘on hold’ amid staffing shortage
CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland’s most beloved restaurants has shut its doors for now due to the ongoing labor shortage affecting the industry in the aftermath of COVID-19. Zack Bruell’s Parallax in Tremont is currently closed, or as a spokesperson put it to 3News, “on hold.”
Adonis is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76, Veterans Day deals in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Sports golden ticket, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, November 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the death of comedian Gallagher. Plus, hear why a Geauga County judge has to answer...
