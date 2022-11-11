ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable

Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Turning heartbreak into heat: How a Cleveland native has used every roadblock to build a hot sauce brand

CLEVELAND — Michael Killik lives his life passionately, loudly, and with a sense of style that quickly gives insight into who he is. From the black and white bandana wrapped around his head, to his fingers, adorned with a slew of chunky silver rings, to a series of tattoos crawling up and down his arms and crowning the back of his head, Killik is equal parts entrepreneur and rock star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A Generous Gift to the Community

Joe and Ciarra talk with Heather Lemonedes Brown about the new exhibit being given to the Cleveland Museum of Art! Sponsored by: The Cleveland Museum of Art.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Sensational sides for Thanksgiving: Jazzing up green beans

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Monday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The girl I didn’t tell: Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- I blame myself. Belatedly, I see that keeping my secret — my gay orientation — from a cherished woman colleague destroyed our close friendship. My loss can be a lesson for honesty with a friend. Margaret (I change her name here for her privacy) and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy