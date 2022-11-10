ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Sunny Day at West Grand Traverse Bay

By Jeremy Erickson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HIdD_0j6dYN3T00

In today’s Sights and Sounds, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erikson takes us to West Grand Traverse Bay and a roadside park along M-22 in Leelanau County where a swan was enjoying the sunshine while looking for its lunch.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Brothers Show their Invention on Shark Tank

It’s a big week for two Traverse City brothers. Dakota and Garret Porter will be on the Nov. 18 “Shark Tank” episode to pitch their business, Action-Glow. It’s a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment like snowboards, skis, bikes, paddleboards and more. This attempt will...
9&10 News

Traverse City Great Lakes Maritime Academy Remembers Edmund Fitzgerald’s Crew

It’s a day to honor the lives of Mariners lost while working on the Great Lakes. Nov. 10, 1975 is a day that will never be forgotten. The Edmund Fitzgerald and her crew of 29 were lost to a storm on Lake Superior that night 47 years ago. Every day on this day, the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City takes time to remember the Fitzgerald’s crew, and all those lost on the lakes.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Was November Warmth Unusual?

If you woke up this morning and walked out the door, you probably noticed you didn’t need a winter coat! Temperatures were already sitting in the 50s for northern Michigan. For November, that may feel a little unusual. But, is it out of the ordinary?. We dive into the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Julienne Tomatoes in Petoskey

Inside the Kitchen is taking you to a Northern Michigan staple this week, Julienne Tomatoes. The Petoskey Restaurant is serving up breakfast and lunch, with no detail gone unnoticed in any dish. “I did have an Easy-Bake Oven, and it is right there,” Julie Adams said as she glanced across...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Search Begins for New Charlevoix Police Chief

The City of Charlevoix is moving ahead with plans to replace its top cop after the sudden resignation of its police chief. In mid-October, someone within the city filed a complaint against Police Chief Gerald Doan. As we reported last week, Doan was put on administrative leave, then announced his retirement effective Nov. 1.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police

After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills

Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy