Consumers Energy – A Force For You: Grants for Those In Need

We continue showcasing ways you can be a force for change with Consumers Energy.

This week we’re talking about how they’re helping non-profits across the state as we head into the winter season.

Consumers announced $500,000 in grants to two organizations, the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways. The grants will focus on helping Michigan’s lower-income families.

Josh Paciorek from Consumers Energy talked with us more about how these funds will be used.