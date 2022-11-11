ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Hamburg, MI

fox2detroit.com

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
NORTHVILLE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Person extracted from vehicle after Acme Twp. crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 31 in Acme Township and crews had to extract an individual from one of the vehicles. "Crews encountered an extended extrication that took approximately 40 minutes to free...
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday. When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
whmi.com

West Commerce Road Re-Opens In Village Of Milford

West Commerce Road is back open to traffic in the Village of Milford. West Commerce Road re-opened to traffic last Thursday. It had been closed to both vehicular and pedestrian thru-traffic during the project. Officials say the remaining punch list items will be addressed as weather permits, with some final items taking place in the spring of 2023.
MILFORD, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whmi.com

Work Completed On I-96 Flex Route Project - Until Next Year

Livingston County motorists will encounter fewer headaches and delays as crews on the I-96 Flex Route project have completed work for this year. MDOT Spokeswoman Diane Cross says the good news is that I-96 is now open to three lanes in each direction and every on/off ramp is re-opened - and that’s how will stay until crews come back in late February or early March, depending on the weather.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

