Memphis, TN

More dry shampoos found to cause cancer, report says

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dry shampoo users: you may want to take a closer look at the ingredients before you spray it in your hair.

A new report found a known carcinogen may be more common in dry shampoo than previously thought.

The chemical is called benzene and it’s known to cause cancer.

In October, the company Unilever voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Earlier this month, Valisure, an independent lab that provides quality checks on different products, tested 34 different brands of dry shampoo and found high levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in 70 percent of them.

The World Health Organization said that people who work around benzene are at higher risk for some cancers, but it’s not clear if people using products containing benzene are at higher risk.

The report came after certain brands of dry shampoo, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TiGi and Tresemme, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of the chemical.

Valisure’s report added that additional brands to that list, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, DP Hue, OGX, and Kirstin Ess, among others.

Valisure asked the FDA to recall the additional products.

The FDA said that daily exposure to benzene in the current recalled products at the levels detected would not be expected to cause health consequences.

Unilever said that they recalled the products last month out of an abundance of caution.

