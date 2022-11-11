Read full article on original website
Related
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Polarizing issues permeated school board campaigns
The state’s health and sex-education curriculum was a hot-button issue. If you’ve gone to a board of education meeting in the past few years, you’ve likely heard debate on some hot-button issue, like critical race theory, the state’s new LGBTQ and sex-education standards or what books are on library shelves. In some cases these topics have caused deep divides in communities. They’re also what inspired many to run for their local board of education this election season. Richard Bozza, executive director of New Jersey School Boards Association believes some of it has to do with the timing of those elections.
Residents across NJ vote ‘yes’ on pricey school construction projects
For all the attention focused on the congressional elections and national politics, New Jersey voters in nearly a dozen school districts last week gave a strong — and maybe a little surprising — vote of confidence to their local schools with “yes” votes on major construction projects.
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election
Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
New help for veterans with mental health troubles
Groups offer peer services, lawmakers look to bolster services. New Jersey veterans struggle with a host of mental and physical health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders. But veterans don’t always reach out for help. Now, nonprofit organizations and state legislators are stepping up efforts to address...
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Op-Ed: Nature for all
Diversify environmentalism and make green investments in communities of color. Communities of color face disproportionately worse environmental threats than other communities in New Jersey and the nation. From air pollution and lead-based paint to greater harm from climate change and proximity to contaminated sites, a range of factors can lower...
Op-Ed: Misguided climate lawsuits could harm state economy
Government leaders should be working with fossil fuel companies, not suing them. As the chapter closes on another Atlantic hurricane season, we are reminded how severe weather events have increasingly become serious challenges for the New Jersey coast. With so much on the line, the debate about the right and...
Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak says resumption is ‘unjustified’. Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.
Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.
Kean beats back Malinowski in key NJ race
Incumbents saw clear victories just hours after the polls closed in New Jersey, but one key race with big potential impact — here and nationwide — appears to have ended Wednesday morning. One of those victorious incumbents is Republican Chris Smith, who will return to the House of...
Hazard NJ Episode 6: Toxic Sites in a Tinderbox
Climate change is making the wildfire season in the Pinelands more unpredictable. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Election 2022: Midterm results from around the country
Is the national election map changing? Get the latest results here. Here’s what’s happening in House and Senate races around the United States, with results provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey are here. The results for...
Races over, but counts continue
The polls closed Tuesday night, but the vote counting continues across New Jersey and will go on for another 10 days, as mail-in ballots trickle in and some voters fix issues with their ballots. The popularity of mail-in voting — 744,000 people had submitted mail-in ballots as of the end...
NJ midterm election ends, counting begins
Today is Election Day, the end of congressional races that got progressively nastier and more expensive in key New Jersey districts where Democrats are fighting to hold seats in a midterm election to determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m....
Spending the opioid settlement funds: Officials, advocates weigh in
State leaders are applauding recent efforts to curb New Jersey’s opioid epidemic. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that a multistate opioid settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors would send $641 million to the state, which would be used to develop programs and services to assist affected communities. Advocates say it’s important the money from the settlement be allocated toward harm reduction services, especially in Black and brown communities that were historically targeted in the war on drugs.
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Arrest made in connection with threat to NJ synagogues
The threat on social media led the FBI to warn of a broad security risk. An 18-year-old Middlesex County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat made to New Jersey synagogues late last week. Law enforcement officials said Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville is charged with transmitting a threat on social media, in which he talked about targeting a synagogue to attack Jewish people. The threat prompted warnings from the FBI in New Jersey of a broad security risk to synagogues across the state.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0