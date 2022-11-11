ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s first sensory gym for all ages opens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first sensory gym open to the public, and for all ages, in Brown County opened Saturday, Nov. 12. The Sensory Club, 3863 Norrie Dr., has many features, including therapeutic swings, a rock-climbing wall, crash pads and a ball pit. It also features private rooms that can be customized to meet a member’s certain needs in lights, music, scents and padding.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ripon teen looking for help walking across graduation stage

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Homecoming, prom, graduation -- all rites of passage for high school seniors. But, for one Ripon high school senior, graduation is about more than just receiving her diploma. Eighteen-year-old Ella Weiske doesn’t really walk anymore. Born premature, she is living with cerebral palsy. According to her...
RIPON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-trailer crash kills 9 dairy cattle in Dodge County

CHESTER, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

The Sensory Gym opens near Green Bay

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums

Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project

The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RSV activity increases as work continues on vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is seeing increased activity when it comes to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There is no specific treatment for illness caused by RSV, but young people could end up in the hospital. Children with severe cases of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI

