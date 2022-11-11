Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Opens Up On Having “A Voice” During Second WWE Run
Returning to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey ultimately won the contest, last dumping Charlotte Flair out of the ring. This led the duo to a SmackDown Women’s Championship clash at WrestleMania 35 that was one by Flair; Rousey ultimately won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
nodq.com
Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?
Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Smackdown to become the challenger against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series: War Games. Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?. Shotzi has a cool entrance with the TCB tank, so...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
ringsidenews.com
Sheamus Blames Roman Reigns For Mic Failure During This Week’s WWE SmackDown
Sheamus had a great career in WWE, winning multiple championships during his time in the company. The Celtic Warrior has almost done it all as far as being a WWE Superstar is concerned. He came back recently and blamed Roman Reigns for technical failures. The Celtic Warrior made his return...
PWMania
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
PWMania
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Comments / 0