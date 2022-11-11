Read full article on original website
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
AEW Issues Press Release on Full Gear Airing at Movie Theaters Across North America
AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING “AEW FULL GEAR” TO MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19. November 14, 2022 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions today announced that fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to experience the highly anticipated AEW: FULL GEAR pay-per-view in select movie theaters on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight’s episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
NJPW New Japan Strong (New Japan Showdown Episode 2) Results – November 12, 2022
NJPW New Japan Strong (New Japan Showdown Episode 2) Results – November 12, 2022. Match starts off with Kenny King attacking Che Cabrera as he was playing to the crowd but Cabrera was able to hit a clothesline and a hiptoss before he caught a crossbody before he clotheslined King to the outside.
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 11/11/22
This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.264 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.138 million viewers a week ago. The show received a 0.58 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.48...
Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV
Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
Chris Jericho Recalls Being Threatened With a Gun in Mexico
Chris Jericho has witnessed many memorable moments both inside and outside the squared circle. The current ROH World Champion recalled one of his strangest stories about a stunning woman he once met in Mexico while competing for companies like CMLL during a recent episode of his podcast, “Talk is Jericho.”
AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship;. AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
Sarah Logan Returns to WWE During SmackDown (Video)
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE with her husband Erik and Ivar as The Viking Raiders. A few weeks ago, WWE began airing “Valhalla Awaits” vignettes for Logan and The Viking Raiders on SmackDown. Friday night’s SmackDown featured Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma in the ring for a singles match between Briana “B-Fab” Brandy and Zelina Vega. Before the match could begin, however, red lights illuminated the arena and a woman’s voice proclaimed, “Valhalla Is Here.”
