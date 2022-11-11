ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Work to restore historically Black cemetery uncovers hundreds of stories

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plmr7_0j6dWW6s00

Over many years, a major part of a city's history became almost completely hidden by overgrown brush. More than ten years of work is helping to uncover the story of hundreds of people. It's all thanks to the work of a whole lot of community members.

"It has some special memories," said Evelyn Buck, looking out over a cemetery. "It's really just pleasant."

At 91 years old, Buck is still giving her effort and time to what's now called the Cookeville Buck Cemetery out on West 9th Street.

"All the Bucks became my family when I married into the family," she said. "There was a closeness."

Buck knows a history dating back more than 100 years of a place where Black families of Cookeville long laid their loved ones to rest.

"All through these years, nothing was integrated," Buck explained. "Everything was segregated. That's why there's so many people in here. The generation coming up needs to know."

It was 2010 when Putnam County archivist Glenn Jones became interested in a cemetery that had long been neglected.

"It was so grown up and green you couldn't see anything but five or six graves," said Jones. "It looked like it was the woods."

"It's sad to see cemeteries not taken care of," said Buck. "It's just a sad feeling."

Buck believed this place could be saved.

"I always had hope," she said.

"We cut the trees down," said Jones. "It took four or five years to get all the death certificates we could find. We found 250 death certificates."

Then there were the problems with the graves.

"Almost every single one of them was sunk down three feet," Jones continued.

Volunteers from Tennessee Tech and Nashville State helped place dirt into the graves. Businessman Jerry Gaw donated $3,500 for new grave markers for names uncovered by research. Buck's helping direct where the markers should be placed to the inmates at Putnam County Jail.

"These are markers that are gonna go in different places where there are no markers," she said.

"It's been a continuous thing from all kinds of different people," said Jones.

There's another reason why this place is so special to Buck. Her husband, Walter, is buried here. She met him in 1946. He died in 1979.

"He was a metro policeman," said Buck. "He was a veteran. I wanted him to be buried at the veteran's cemetery. He said, no, he wanted to be buried beside his mom and dad."

Buck is certain her husband and so many good friends from over the years would be proud to see this cemetery today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Saturday Car Fire To The Bone In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Saturday afternoon (11/12/2022) car fire in Smyrna shutdown southbound lanes of Lowry Street. When units of the Smyrna Fire Department arrived on-the-scene, grey 4-door Nissan was a total loss. The padding and covers of the seats were burned to the springs. In fact, all of the car's...
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WSMV

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy