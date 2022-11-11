The Crookston School Board met on Monday morning for a special meeting in the District Office Conference Room in the Crookston High School. The first item on the agenda was to approve a resolution canvassing the returns of votes to the School District General Election. Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Marilyn Wahouske said the board had ten days to certify the election’s results. The agenda also included approving a resolution authorizing the issuance of certificates of the Election and Directing the School District Clerk to perform other election-related duties. Wahouske reported the School Board members that had been up for election had to send her their financial reports for their campaign in order for them to become certified as school board members. The board approved both motions unanimously.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO