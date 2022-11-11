Read full article on original website
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 14, 2022
Highland & Washington Elementary Schools are hosting their annual Read-a-Thon fundraisers. Students are invited to participate in Dr. Seuss-themed days from November 7 to Friday, November 18. Monday, November 14-Fox in Socks-Wear fun, crazy or mismatched socks. Tuesday, November 15-Green Eggs and Ham-Wear green. Wednesday, November 16-Wacky Wednesday-Wear wacky clothes,...
Ima Harriet (Sistad) Foss – Obit
Lma Harriet (Sistad) Foss, age 102 years, 7 months, 11 days of Aitkin, MN, formerly of Mentor, MN passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin MN. Alma was born on March 29, 1920 on the family farm near Grygla to the late Joel...
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
Comedian Bert Kreischer reschedules Fargo show
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is rescheduling his Fargo show because of weather delays. He was supposed to perform at Scheel’s Arena tonight for his “Berty Boy Relapse” tour, but the show is now set for February 28th, 2023. Officials say all previously...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET FOR A SPECIAL MEETING ON MONDAY MORNING
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 a.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room to approve five items on its Main Agenda. The Main Agenda will include approving a resolution canvassing the return of votes of the School District General Election. It...
Julian Joseph Trudeau – Obit
Julian Joseph Trudeau, age 84, of Mentor, MN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Riverview Health in Crookston on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. A memorial service will be announced and held in the spring. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL LOOKS TO EXPAND ITS PSEO CLASSES TO MORE TECHNICAL COLLEGES
The Crookston High School is looking to help its students look for colleges in new areas across the state and country by opening up their Post-Secondary Education Options (PSEO) classes to have students expand what colleges they could be looking for, what undergraduate choices are available, and what colleges best fit for them.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD SELECTS MIKE THEIS AS INTERIM SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK
The Crookston School Board met on Monday morning for a special meeting in the District Office Conference Room in the Crookston High School. The first item on the agenda was to approve a resolution canvassing the returns of votes to the School District General Election. Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Marilyn Wahouske said the board had ten days to certify the election’s results. The agenda also included approving a resolution authorizing the issuance of certificates of the Election and Directing the School District Clerk to perform other election-related duties. Wahouske reported the School Board members that had been up for election had to send her their financial reports for their campaign in order for them to become certified as school board members. The board approved both motions unanimously.
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
Rita Trandem – Obit
Rita Trandem, age 83, of Erskine, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 10th, at her. home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th, at Rodnes Lutheran Church, rural Erskine, with the Rev. Joel Smeby officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to the start of the service. Interment will be in Rodnes Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MILL ROAD FOR ND STATE MILL CONSTRUCTION
Grand Forks road crews will be closing the southbound lane of Mill Road at the ND State Mill on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The lane closure is to allow a crane to be parked next to the ND State Mill for work on their roof. The lane closure is expected...
Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood. They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning. No other information has yet to be released,...
PIRATE VOLLEYBALL HANDS OUT END OF SEASON AWARDS
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team held its end-of-the-season banquet at the Crookston High School commons on Sunday night and honored the seniors and also announced the statistical team leaders, a big academic team award, and other awards. The award winners are below – Top Kills – Anna Funk with 102...
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Katlyn Alice Baumann, 22, of Fosston, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Brian Earl Cooper, 50, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – 11/12/2022. At 11:26 p.m., the...
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY IS ON THE ROAD AGAIN TAKING ON BRECKENRIDGE-WAHPETON
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team, ranked 13th in the pre-season Class A Polls in Minnesota, is coming off a season opening win defeating Thief River Falls 5-1 on Friday in Thief River Falls. The Pirates will try to make it 2-0 on the season when they are on the road again tonight playing the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades in a first time meeting between the two teams. This will be the season opener for the Blades for the game to be play at the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton and since the Blades have no JV, the varsity only game will start at 6:00 PM. The game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 5:30 PM and you can hear it across the nation by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
