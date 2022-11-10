Read full article on original website
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
As World Population Hits 8 Billion, China Frets Over Too Few Babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child. Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China's population but that...
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
Ukraine Will Make Decision on Any Negotiations With Russia - Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Blinken also discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine...
Person Who Left Bomb Causing Istanbul Explosion Arrested - Anadolu Citing Minister
(Reuters) - The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account. Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street...
U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Russia Rejects G20 Focus on Security
(Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that...
Shots Fired on U.S. Embassy Vehicles in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Shots were fired on U.S. embassy vehicles in Haiti on Monday in an attack that also affected the Haitian police and commercial vehicles, an embassy spokesperson said. "No embassy personnel were injured," Information Officer Kathryn Edwards said in a statement. "One Haitian commercial driver accompanying the convoy...
Russia's Lavrov Says West Seeking to Militarise Southeast Asia
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West was "militarising" southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit...
Explainer-To Mask or Not to Mask? G20 Gathers Nations With Divergent COVID Rules
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of G20 countries are gathering on the Indonesian resort island of Bali with strict testing and masking requirements, even though such measures have been largely dropped in some member countries. It is Chinese President Xi Jinping's first...
Biden Urges Cooperation in First In-Person Meeting With China’s Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden on Monday both urged partnership and raised objections with China during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Chinese President Xi Jinping – another instance of him reiterating America’s commitment to global cooperation after strong midterm election results for his party. [. READ:. Biden,...
Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
UN General Assembly Calls for Russian Reparations to Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war. The vote in the...
Mexico Vows to Double Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has pledged to deploy a further 30 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030, the nation's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as America's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter works with the United States to meet new climate goals. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled...
UK unemployment rises to 3.6 per cent as recession looms
The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September, up from 3.5 per cent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said a shift of older people leaving the workforce following the pandemic has intensified, in addition to half a million working days in August and September lost to strikes. The Office for National Statistics has also published data on wages showing between July and September total and regular pay fell in real terms by...
Biden and Xi Meet Face-To-Face as Superpower Relations Mired in Tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences
Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
Bear dens and ancient trees face onslaught of logging in Poland
An ambitious forest management plan in the country’s Carpathian mountains is bringing state foresters ever closer to the dens of brown bears, a protected species. We’re on the hunt for brown bear dens in Poland’s Carpathian mountains, on the border with Ukraine. The lairs lie within the gnarled caverns that naturally form at the base of decaying fir trees when they get to about 130 years old. Each den is slightly different – some have rocky bottoms, others have been lined with beech leaves, making a sort of woodland mattress. Looking inside gives an insight into the character of each bear, just like visiting a friend’s house.
