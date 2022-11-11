Standstill traffic southbound on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Due to an accident, I-35 southbound, north of Edmond, is at a standstill.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it was a truck that had folded with a skid steer so it could not be moved.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
