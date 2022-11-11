Read full article on original website
Pauline P. (Penak) Kopas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline P. (Penak) Kopas, age 93, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center. Pauline was born March 13, 1929 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Metanko) Penak.
Daniel “Dan” L. Lazor, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76. Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor. Dan grew up in...
Ruth A. Jones, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Jones, 83, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Addison Health Care in Masury, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ruth was born December 22, 1938 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Viola (Burneson) and Paul Mortland. Ruth was a school bus driver...
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Christine Ann Kula, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All are welcome 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Section 33, Lot 554 in Youngstown to mourn the loss of Christine Kula, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Christine Ann Kula was born March 30, 1968, in Youngstown, the...
Michelle Renee Tyma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renee Tyma, 56 passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022. She was born May 26, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and the late Mary Alice Luscre Tyma. Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School. After graduation, Michelle went to...
Steven Louis Coddington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington. He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School...
Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano. At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland...
Cheryl Lee Murphy, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lee Murphy, 72, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. She was born July 4, 1950, in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was adopted and raised by the late Harry and Dorothy (Thompson) Kockler. Cheryl enjoyed life and was full of...
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
Tammy A. Somerville, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School. A former long time...
Stephen Emil Cibula, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula. Steve was a 1946 graduate of...
Howard J. Hawks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. Hawks, 83, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born June 29, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Howard Raymond Hawks and Ellen Smith Hawks. Howard was employed...
Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
Thomas Wolcott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Wolcott, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 4, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and the late Dorothy (Jaster) Wolcott. Thomas was involved with the Salvation...
Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was born on April 29, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the...
Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
Marianne Schuster, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Schuster, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, in Concord Care Center of Hartford, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1926. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
