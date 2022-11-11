Read full article on original website
Osuna attempting to hire private attorney to represent him in Corcoran prison slaying
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna is “close” to retaining private counsel to represent him in the torture-slaying of his prison cellmate, a court-appointed attorney said Wednesday. Defense lawyer Hugo Gomez-Vidal, at a hearing in which it was expected a preliminary hearing date would be set, informed the court of Osuna’s plans. Gomez-Vidal […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police
Fresno Police have identified the two people who were shot dead after at least 13 rounds were fired into their car in Central Fresno.
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to credit card fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old Merced man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing credit card fraud and related identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says Ruben Chavez III used or attempted to use more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases from April 2021 through March 2022. […]
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Kingsburg Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Kingsburg police are searching for the person responsible for killing a 24-year-old Kingsburg resident.
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
beckersasc.com
On the 'brink of financial collapse': California system CEO implores governor for funding
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is a busy hospital with a robust emergency room seeing more than 81,000 patients per year. The hospital is among Healthgrades' top 250 hospitals in the nation and had a financially strong position pre-pandemic with an A3 Moody's Investors Service rating. Then the pandemic hit. Since...
2 dead after Fresno County crash with big rig, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues west of Caruthers. Officers say a big rig was going north on […]
Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI
Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.
KMPH.com
Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won
FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
