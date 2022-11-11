ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KGET

Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to credit card fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old Merced man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing credit card fraud and related identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says Ruben Chavez III used or attempted to use more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases from April 2021 through March 2022. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition.  No other information has been released […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won

FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
FRESNO, CA

