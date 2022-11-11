ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 17

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQxxF_0j6dQqUs00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Richard Fitzgerald, 17.

According to the department, Fitzgerald was last seen Oct. 31 at about 1:37 p.m. at Pecangrove Drive.

Fitzgerald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. He was last seen wearing a red “Champion” sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

Fitzgerald is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATED: 6:23 PM, 11/14/22. This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Body found in orchard in Earlimart

Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
EARLIMART, CA
KMPH.com

Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
AVENAL, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
KGET

United Way of Kern County to hold Teddy Bear Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County is holding a Teddy Bear Drive and will host a 5K Run and Walk on Saturday to collect thousands of teddy bears. The toys are used by law enforcement to help at incidents where children are present, and schools and other organizations give them to students […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks help for missing person

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office–Missing Persons– The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing 25-year-old adult, Maryam Sohi. Sohi was last seen by the family on 09/29/22. Sohi was last seen wearing a black crop top, black Adidas...
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy