BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Richard Fitzgerald, 17.
According to the department, Fitzgerald was last seen Oct. 31 at about 1:37 p.m. at Pecangrove Drive.
Fitzgerald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. He was last seen wearing a red “Champion” sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.
Fitzgerald is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away.
Anyone with information regarding Fitzgerald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
