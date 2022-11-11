ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Kidney Foundation receives $10K donation

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Northeast Kidney Foundation received a $10,000 donation on Thursday. The foundation was this year’s charity partner with the New York State Office of General Services.

Volunteers from the foundation helped serve food and drinks at this year’s Summer at the Plaza events while also raising awareness of kidney disease and the need for organ donation.

“Not only bring in incredible dollars for the work that we’re doing in the community, but also to bring in and give us a platform to share about the work of the Northeast Kidney Foundation on behalf of the families and patients that we serve,” Northeast Kidney Foundation Pres. and CEO Melissa Mantei said.

The partnership between OGS and the kidney foundation started in 2013.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

