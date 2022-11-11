ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

First snowstorm of the season in Billings creating hazardous road conditions

By Phil Van Pelt
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agvMM_0j6dQ7Im00

Winter is in full force in Montana and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. That snow and cold has brought hazardous road conditions that have gripped Billings the past few days.

The first big snow is always a rude awakening in the Treasure State. Fire and police had their hands full Thursday morning responding to multiple calls.

"I saw a bad accident coming into Billings. Two vehicles hit each other and one of the cars was in a ditch on its side and an ambulance and the fire department were there," said James Allender, an Illinois resident visiting Montana on a hunting trip.

His plan was to make it farther on his trip on Wednesday, but the storm made him change course.

"I could’ve made it farther last night, but I thought no, I’ll just take my time. Just take it easy and let this clear off a little bit. Let the plows do their work," added Allender.

Outside of Billings on Highway 87 east, a jumbo-sized wreck closed the road to Hardin. Tracy Glenn drives the route every day for his mail route, and the wreck stopped him and others in their tracks Thursday.

"Biggest wrecker I’ve ever seen, as you can see from the video, and there was a semi completely across the road. And on the other side of him, there was some plow and sanding trucks waiting to get him going," Glenn said.

Despite the storm still being a recent occurrence, Glenn has seen his fair share of accidents already.

"I’d say probably about 20, but I don’t think any of those were involving more than one vehicle. It’s just one person sliding off and sometimes flipping over. I’ve seen a few upside-down too, kind of in turtle mode," added Glenn.

A sign of the season and with more dicey roads likely ahead, Allender says sometimes it's best to stay put.

"If you don’t have to be somewhere, stay home or just stay wherever you are when it's like this," Allender added.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings

The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis

ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LEWISTOWN, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

More Snow! Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for Billings

Don’t get out on the icy roads if you can avoid driving them! Be prepared for extremely cold overnight temps too. The NWS has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Billings area and all Southeast Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The advisory is for an additional 1 to...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy