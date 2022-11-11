Read full article on original website
Related
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) This Year?
CPRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Forget Profit, Bet on 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows
PUBGY - Free Report) , Jabil Inc. (. WIRE - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. This is because, cash is the key to a company’s existence, development and success. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make investments and the fuel to run its growth engine, thereby indicating a company’s true financial health. In fact, cash not only shields a company from market mayhem but also indicates that its profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Top Stock Reports for Chevron, Eli Lilly & Charles Schwab
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
4 Solid Stocks to Play the Refining & Marketing MLP Industry
TRGP - Free Report) , Calumet Specialty Products Partners (. NGL - Free Report) might be of interest to investors. With inflation in the United States proving much more stubborn than expected, these energy stocks, with their built-in price protection, could also be used as an inflation hedge. Industry Overview.
ROST vs. COST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ROST - Free Report) or Costco (. COST - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Time to Invest in These 4 Value Stocks With High Earnings Yield
Early this month, the Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate 75 basis points for a fourth straight time in a bid to tame multi-decade high inflation. The move raised the key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. The latest rate hike marked the U.S. central bank’s sixth increase this year.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th
HDSN - Free Report) : This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Is Frontline (FRO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
FRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
4 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy
ETD - Free Report) , Global Partners (. ESQ - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.
Insurance Behemoth Soars Amid Renewed Market Strength
A glimmer of hope was cast upon the stock market last week, as lower-than-expected inflation data from October ignited the largest weekly rally since March. With many stocks beginning to show strength, investors may be wondering if the momentum can continue. Stocks that held up well this year illustrated their immunity to the volatility, and in past bear markets we’ve often seen these stocks continue their bullish runs as the market turns the corner.
5 Cheap Microcap Stocks
(1:00) - Small and Micro Cap Value Stocks. (18:15) - Episode Roundup: SLYV, ACBI, CAI, LL, PCMI. Welcome to Episode #129 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio service, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Small...
Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Why Oneok Inc. (OKE) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Targa (TRGP) Stock Rises 4% Despite Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag
TRGP - Free Report) stock has risen 4.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 3. The positive response came despite the midstream energy infrastructure provider’s third-quarter earnings and sales underperforming the consensus mark. This could be attributed to record volumes in the Permian, NGL transportation and fractionation volumes and the integration of TRGP’s Delaware Basin acquisition, along with successfully bringing in two plants in the Permian Basin safely.
5 Must-Buy Stocks at Attractive Valuation for the Rest of 2022
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle would be higher than 5%. Yet, markets continue to rally on the assumption that the Fed may lower the magnitude of rate hike from the December FOMC meeting.
Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Here's Why Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. lately. While the stock has lost 13% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Why BancorpSouth (BXS) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is BancorpSouth Bank . This is because this security in the Banks – Southeast space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because,...
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DBRG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
MMSI vs. CNMD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
MMSI - Free Report) and Conmed (. CNMD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
