Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council contributes almost $3 million for homeless motelsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Parker teen drivers, parents invited to ‘License To Survive’Heather WillardParker, CO
Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beloved star lighting celebration lights up Castle Rock next weekendNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Menstrual products now available for free in Cherry Creek school bathrooms
AURORA | Starting this fall, period products are now available at no cost in female and gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the Cherry Creek School District, a move the district said is intended to cut down on stigma around menstruation and decrease the number of student absences. “We all know there is...
sentinelcolorado.com
Man, 41, shot dead early Saturday in Aurora parking lot
AURORA | An unidentified 41-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an Aurora parking lot early Saturday, according to police. Police were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way at about 3 a.m. after reports of gunfire there. “When they arrived, they found 41-year-old male...
sentinelcolorado.com
Owner of Aurora home healthcare services provider accused of Medicaid fraud
AURORA | An Aurora woman is accused of felony fraud for overbilling Medicaid for home healthcare services reportedly provided by her company, Aggie’s Angels Care Providers. An investigation by the Colorado Department of Law’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that DeJane Reaniece Lattany regularly filed and received Medicaid reimbursement for services that Aggie’s Angels had not provided. The company mainly serves seniors and people with developmental disabilities.
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man dead after hit and run on East Hampden Ave.
AURORA | Police say a hit and run crash near Meadow Hills Golf Course Thursday night left one man dead. Aurora police officers were called to the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street just before 11 p.m. Nov. 10. They discovered a man, who has yet to be identified, was lying in the left land of eastbound traffic when he was hit by a black SUV.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 11.11.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round) Grandview 20, Rocky Mountain 0. Score by quarters:. Rocky Mtn. 0 0 0...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Soccer: Lotus School For Excellence falls 2-1 in 2A state title game
COLORADO SPRINGS | The Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team ended up with the same result as the previous season, but in a much different way. The Meteors were short several of their best players due to COVID-19 protocols and overwhelmed by Crested Butte when they played for last season’s Class 2A state championship at Switchbacks Weidner Field and fell 2-0.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Regis Jesuit tallies season-high in points in 5A 2nd round win
AURORA | The Regis Jesuit football team was held to a season-low 14 points in its regular season finale, a loss to Fountain-Fort Carson, but couldn’t be stopped Friday night. The Raiders found points much easier to come by when they got into Class 5A postseason play as they...
Comments / 0