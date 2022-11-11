Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
desotocountynews.com
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando parks tax election results in question
DeSoto County Election Commission is looking at the results of the recent Hernando “Pennies for the Park” referendum which failed on election day due to the possibility that ineligible voters may have cast ballots in that election. The tax failed by a vote of 2,430 or 58.16% “for”...
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
actionnews5.com
COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.
In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground. “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Fire Department responds to structure fire on County Road 197
Lafayette County 911 dispatched LCFD to Highway 6 West and the area of the Lafayette/Panola County Line for a trailer that was on fire at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday. Lafayette County 911 updated units while in route that the fire was located at 43 County Road 197 and was a mobile home that was fully involved.
desotocountynews.com
Latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker unveiled in Como
The latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled Saturday in Como, according to a news release from the Mississippi Development Authority. The marker, located at 104 Main Street, memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young. A college instructor for many years, Young’s best-known work So Red the Rose was published in 1934 and later was adapted into a film.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates
DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
FOX13 INVESTIGATES: Misuse of ‘drive-out tags’ leading to unsolved crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve seen the paper tags driving down the road, but they’re also being tied to what some are calling “ghost cars.”. FOX13 Investigates looks into the problem’s scope and how they’re leading to unsolved crimes. “We are having upwards of thousands...
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
Man tried to run over police in stolen car with drugs, assault rifle inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police in a stolen car with drugs and guns inside. On Nov. 13, around 9 a.m., Memphis Police noticed a stolen vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with Tennessee tags, on Bickford Avenue. A man...
Man steals $52K check from pool renovation scam, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing over $50,000 in a pool renovation scam., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Apr. 9, MPD responded to a renovation project scam on Vinton Avenue, off South Cleveland Street. The caller told police that back on Oct. 2021,...
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in Mississippi River sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
