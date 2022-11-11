ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money

One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando parks tax election results in question

DeSoto County Election Commission is looking at the results of the recent Hernando “Pennies for the Park” referendum which failed on election day due to the possibility that ineligible voters may have cast ballots in that election. The tax failed by a vote of 2,430 or 58.16% “for”...
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker unveiled in Como

The latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled Saturday in Como, according to a news release from the Mississippi Development Authority. The marker, located at 104 Main Street, memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young. A college instructor for many years, Young’s best-known work So Red the Rose was published in 1934 and later was adapted into a film.
COMO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates

DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS

