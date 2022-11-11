MISSING: Richard Fitzgerald, 17

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Richard Fitzgerald was last seen on October 31 at around 1:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of Pecangrove Drive. He is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

The 17-year-old is described as white, standing 5’ 6” tall, and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown hair, Brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red “Champion” sweater, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.