BPD arrests two suspected of committing a series of convenience store robberies

On September 29, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department asked for assistance in finding two people suspected of committing a series of convenience store robberies around Bakersfield.

On Thursday, BPD released a statement saying they arrested the two people involved without incident on November 9th.

Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, both of Bakersfield, have been booked into the Kern County Jail where they are being held on robbery and firearms related charges.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to call Detective Isaac Aleman at 864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.