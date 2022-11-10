ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 85

SemperFi75
4d ago

Why would someone concede a race with only 53% of votes counted. If the shoe was on the other foot, it wouldnt be any different.

Reply(5)
58
Dick Handler
4d ago

Soros and the boys won't allow Republicans to hold more seats than his dorky actors. Bad policies and leadership from cognitively compromised politicians should be obvious.

Reply(4)
35
Robin Park
3d ago

As well she shouldn't! All votes need be counted. Their "estimated mathematical numbers" are just pulled out if the air. Wait till the votes are counted!!

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: "Phase 2" of Charter Reform, Mayor Wheeler's Missing Texts, and the Trouble with Codifying Abortion Rights

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hey, lookit this...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots

Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the Portland Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy