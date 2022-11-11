ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge

By Jacob Solis
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 4 days ago

Read this story in Spanish

With razor-thin margins separating candidates in Nevada’s top races, a growing number of advocacy groups are focusing on thousands of challenged ballots still requiring signature cures that could become the difference between victory and defeat for candidates across the state.

Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted.

This cycle, challenged ballots must be cured by Monday, Nov. 14 — two days after the deadline to finish counting mail ballots.

As of Thursday morning, roughly 39 percent of the more than 11,755 ballots requiring cures thus far in Clark County had been cured, leaving 7,155 unresolved. The partisan breakdown of those cures was not made available through data posted online.

Another 5,555 provisional ballots — or ballots provided to voters who registered to vote on Election Day or otherwise had an issue proving their identification — will not be counted until the state validates those ballots next Wednesday.

In Washoe County, 1,421 ballots still required a signature cure as of Thursday morning , of which the plurality, 39 percent, were nonpartisan, another 32 percent were Democrats and 30 percent Republicans.

County and state election officials across Nevada have been attempting to contact voters with signature issues since before Election Day through waves of texts, phone calls, emails and mailed postcards.

But partisan groups — especially those aligned with Democrats — are also mobilizing resources to contact voters who may not know their vote has not yet been counted.

That includes Nevada Democratic Victory, a political action committee and offshoot of the vaunted “Reid Machine” created following an internal split in the state’s Democratic party early last year. The group has arranged mobilization efforts for volunteers to reach out to voters with rejected ballots, including sending staff door to door .

Nevada Democratic Victory has also set up an online source for rural voters to fill out signature cure affidavits — a resource that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s campaign texted to certain voters. Douglas County urged residents to “not reply and disregard” such messages in a Wednesday Twitter post .

Republicans have also sought to boost information for their voters on ballot curing. That includes at least one such effort from the Republican National Committee (RNC), which RNC spokesperson Hallie Balch, in a statement, said had “a duty to inform voters that their ballot needs curing in order to be counted.”

Others engaged in targeted signature curing efforts include Las Vegas’ powerful Culinary Union Local 226 — which has dedicated 200 canvassers to curing outreach through the Monday deadline — and Battle Born Progress, a progressive advocacy group that spent $40,000, starting Wednesday, on digital ads targeting voters who need to cure their ballots.

Annette Magnus, executive director for BBP and the affiliated Institute for a Progressive Nevada, told The Nevada Independent that lessons learned from 2020 have informed how groups have handled 2022, especially as the focus has shifted away from teaching voters how to vote by mail to teaching them how to cure a ballot.

“I think all of our organizations on the left in the progressive movement, learned some important lessons from 2020,” Magnus said. “And how we message the curing process and the education that is needed to be done when it comes to the curing process, because a lot of voters don't understand it.”

Ever since the passage of emergency election laws in the midst of the pandemic, Nevada elections have revolved around universal mail ballots as the new electoral center of gravity.

So far, mail ballots comprise nearly 44 percent of all election turnout in 2022 — a slight decrease from the 2020 presidential election, but still the plurality of all votes cast — with a number of key races still undecided amid the counting of thousands mail ballots expected to arrive ahead of a statutory deadline on Saturday.

But through three elections with universal mail implemented, a small but significant chunk of those ballots have needed signature curing — typically 1 to 2 percent of mail ballots submitted. That’s enough to potentially make a difference in an extremely close race.

In defending the speed of Clark County’s vote-tabulating process, which must still count roughly 50,000 outstanding mail ballots, Registrar Joe Gloria told reporters on Thursday that extended time to count — in addition to being related to statutory deadlines stretching into next week — stemmed in large part from the time-intensive ballot verification process.

“We want to make sure that we're being accurate and validating the signatures and the identity of folks so that if it's not something that we agree matches with what we have to the system, we’re sending it to the cure,” Gloria said. “That's a lot of work.”

Though sample sizes remain limited because of the relative novelty of universal mail-in voting in Nevada, Democrats have historically cured challenged mail ballots at higher rates than either Republicans or nonpartisan voters.

In the 2020 general election, the first election conducted under the state’s new universal mail-in law, 12,584 ballots required signature cures, or 1.8 percent of the nearly 672,000 mail ballots returned that cycle, according to the secretary of state’s office . A slim plurality (39 percent) belonged to Democrats, nearly as many to “other” voters (38.9 percent), with the remainder (22 percent) belonging to Republicans.

Once the signature curing process ended, Democrats comprised the smallest share of outstanding un-cured ballots (which did not count toward final election results) — just 24.6 percent, compared to 33 percent Republican and 42.4 percent other. In total, 77 percent of all ballots requiring cures were successfully cured, leaving 2,887 unaddressed (or 0.42 percent of all mail ballots returned).

The 2022 primary election saw just 25.8 percent turnout rate statewide, of which roughly 57 percent, or 266,000 votes, were cast by mail. The share of ballots requiring signature curing jumped to 3 percent, or roughly 7,000 votes, during the primary.

However, Democrats and Republicans cured their ballots at roughly equal rates — about 44 percent of Democratic ballots were cured, compared to 43 percent of Republican ballots.

The party breakdown for cured ballots in this year’s general election remains to be seen, pending the deadline to cure and count those ballots next week.

The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 9

Suzz
3d ago

Why is it that other States, with higher populations have not seen the problems Nevada has and have already completed their counts? Every time this happens in Nevada miraculously the underdog in the race pulls out a win? They could be thousands of votes behind then poof.....they win?! I don't care what your party affiliation is this should concern you! Seems strange though that this only happens here when a certain party isn't getting the votes.....they eventually show up 🤔

Reply
3
Related
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker in a key swing district the GOP has targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner’s circle on Friday, ensuring all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in the rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system that includes ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An endorsement from former President Donald Trump was not enough to lead Republican firebrand Michele Fiore to victory in a  midterm that saw election deniers go down in flames nationwide. Leading Fiore by more than 10,000 votes on Friday, Democratic Nevada State Treasurer incumbent Zach Conine issued a statement declaring victory. “I am humbled that […] The post Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
2K+
Followers
989
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy