Washington State

Harry Sachs
4d ago

Do some research and see how effective this last booster has proven to be. I see a team of 4 medical doctors and not one of them have even taken one shot. 3 of the 4 of them are specialist.

Carlos Sounds
3d ago

Can we please stop experimenting on humans and children.... The experiment did not work they did not help prevent transmission they did not help prevent infection they did not help at all... but its good for causing bloodclots and myocarditis... Brain washing from big farmer to make money that's all that this is

Robert Mayfield
3d ago

Just speaking from my personal experience, no mask since day 1, still not been vaxxed, and still have not got Covid once. I am in the busiest airports of the world every week, always on a plane, or in highly public places, traveling across the Nation. anyone else?

TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Fortune

A COVID BQ wave that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say

When it comes to COVID, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections—and it’s the epicenter of a national wave, experts say. BQ variants represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday—and 15% of cases in California, according to data from GISAID, an international research organization that tracks changes in COVID and the flu virus.
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Fortune

COVID hospitalizations are climbing as the U.S. braces for a ‘tripledemic.’ Here are the hardest-hit states

The CDC reports a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S. As experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter—the convergence of COVID, flu, and RSV (also known as respiratory syncytial virus), COVID hospitalizations rates are climbing for the first time since July. But it’s not the only virus on the rise.
