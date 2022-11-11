Read full article on original website
Wheeling Central Cruises Into The State Quarterfinals
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central scored on their first seven possession Saturday and cruised to a 41-7 win over Man. The Maroon Knights will travel to Wahama for the class “A” quarterfinals.
Daily Athenaeum
No. 3 West Virginia rifle defeats No. 14 Army
The No. 3-ranked WVU rifle team traveled to West Point, New York on Saturday to take on No. 14 Army and the Mountaineers came away with a victory, 4725-4649. The match started with the smallbore relay where WVU (9-1, 4-0 GARC) finished with a 40-point lead, 2347-2307. Akihito Shimizu led the Mountaineers with 589.
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
Morgantown man sentenced for federal meth charges
A Morgantown man was sentenced Thursday to spend more than 11 years in incarceration for distributing methamphetamine in Monongalia County in April 2020.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
West Virginia woman “does not remember” assailant following robbery
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Glen Dale woman is alive after a person allegedly attacked her and stole property. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS that his crews responded to an EMS call on November 9 at the Crestfield Manor apartments. There, he said they found a woman unconscious on the floor, […]
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Road to Wheeling: Scores from the first round of High School Playoffs
(WVNS)– It is do or die, win or go home, for our local teams. Here are the final scores from the first round of the WVSSAC playoffs. Bluefield 12, Indy 20 South Harrison 0, Greenbrier West 35 George Washington 31, Princeton 28 Woodrow Wilson 16, Huntington 62 Nicholas County 0, Frankfort 14 Wise 13, Graham […]
Metro News
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
DAVIS, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County say they are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in last week’s general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads,...
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
First ‘Food Truck Battle’ came to Clarksburg
An inaugural "Food Truck Battle" took place in the Kohl's parking lot on Emily Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
WTOV 9
Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
Ohio deputies arrest 4 after finding over 1,000 multi-colored pills
Four people were arrested in Belmont County on drug charges. The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation came to a close. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives assigned to the unit seized cocaine, methamphetamines, Marijuana, and over 1000 multi-colored pills […]
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
easternwv.edu
Steven Beard is first recipient of Workforce CDL Scholarship at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – The Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has marked several key achievements this year, including its first scholarship, which has been awarded to Steven Beard of Mineral County. Beard is part of the current class...
WTOV 9
Riggenbach family loses everything in New Martinsville fire
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — A new Martinsville family lost its home and family business to a fire that destroyed everything in its path. Riggenbach Tile and Carpet is a three-generation family-owned business that fell victim to a blaze Wednesday morning. Also lost was a warehouse, family home, and a dentist's office.
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday
TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
