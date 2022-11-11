ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

No. 3 West Virginia rifle defeats No. 14 Army

The No. 3-ranked WVU rifle team traveled to West Point, New York on Saturday to take on No. 14 Army and the Mountaineers came away with a victory, 4725-4649. The match started with the smallbore relay where WVU (9-1, 4-0 GARC) finished with a 40-point lead, 2347-2307. Akihito Shimizu led the Mountaineers with 589.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Road to Wheeling: Scores from the first round of High School Playoffs

(WVNS)– It is do or die, win or go home, for our local teams. Here are the final scores from the first round of the WVSSAC playoffs. Bluefield 12, Indy 20 South Harrison 0, Greenbrier West 35 George Washington 31, Princeton 28 Woodrow Wilson 16, Huntington 62 Nicholas County 0, Frankfort 14 Wise 13, Graham […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
CAMERON, WV
WTOV 9

Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies arrest 4 after finding over 1,000 multi-colored pills

Four people were arrested in Belmont County on drug charges. The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation came to a close. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives assigned to the unit seized cocaine, methamphetamines, Marijuana, and over 1000 multi-colored pills […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Riggenbach family loses everything in New Martinsville fire

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — A new Martinsville family lost its home and family business to a fire that destroyed everything in its path. Riggenbach Tile and Carpet is a three-generation family-owned business that fell victim to a blaze Wednesday morning. Also lost was a warehouse, family home, and a dentist's office.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
TYLER COUNTY, WV

