FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Where to nab a delicious and nutritious lunch all ‘wrapped’ in one
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When lunch becomes a routine of poor eating and we find ourselves on a first-name basis with the cashiers of our local fast-food chain, it’s clear we need to look for a healthier midday alternative. If you’re ever in the Wasatch Front, a long-standing restaurant called Wriggles Wraps is a must-try spot for healthy in a hurry.
GTU camera operator showcases his photography masterpieces
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) GTU and ABC 4’s very own camera operator, Trevor Beecher is a remarkable talent. In addition to a phenomenal camera operator, Beecher is an accomplished and gifted landscape photographer that captures the most stunning images. A beloved member of the ABC 4’s crew, Beecher has artwork that is cherished by the ABC 4 family.
Learn how Mobility City is helping those in need
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jase Hoover, Owner of Mobility City joined us on the Daily Dish today to talk about what Mobility City does and how they can help you in your day-to-day business. Make sure that when you call to place your order, that you mention that they saw this on the Daily Dish and you’ll get 10% off any new purchase!!
How this program is helping to cure patients with blood cancer
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to Be the Match (a.k.a. the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry) in partnership with Summit Academy High School, there are over 70 blood cancers and other blood diseases that can be cured with patients’ lives saved as a result. This is done by an advanced procedure in which a patient’s diseased blood-forming cells are intentionally destroyed and then replaced by a transplant from a healthy donor.
Pet adoption fees waived in Humane Society annual ‘Fall in Love’ event
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.
Smoked Beef Brisket and Corn Chowder
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with The Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a yummy Corn Chowder with Smoked Beef Brisket!. Take a look at the tips and tricks from Utah Beef Council and grab the recipe before you head out to the store!
Pathways domestic violence shelter is sharing tips to help people during the holiday season
TOOELE, UT (Daily Dish) – Pathways, a domestic violence shelter, is working to help people all year around and especially during the holiday season. Wendy Stilson, the Pathways director of shelter services says during this time of year people often feel stressed and have increased depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. She says the shelter also she’s seen an increase in domestic violence during the holidays. Stilson says some things to look out for are isolation and unexplained bruises or marks. She says that it’s important to talk to your loved, “The first thing you should say is I believe you. I do. I care about you,” said Stilson. She says it’s important for people to have that confidence and know someone believes what they are saying.
