TOOELE, UT (Daily Dish) – Pathways, a domestic violence shelter, is working to help people all year around and especially during the holiday season. Wendy Stilson, the Pathways director of shelter services says during this time of year people often feel stressed and have increased depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. She says the shelter also she’s seen an increase in domestic violence during the holidays. Stilson says some things to look out for are isolation and unexplained bruises or marks. She says that it’s important to talk to your loved, “The first thing you should say is I believe you. I do. I care about you,” said Stilson. She says it’s important for people to have that confidence and know someone believes what they are saying.

17 HOURS AGO