ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week

Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
SHREVEPORT, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Shreveport, LA

Shreveport is a city in the northwestern region of Louisiana, situated in two parishes, Caddo and Bossier. It is known for its rich history, booming art scene, and riverside casinos. As one of the biggest cities in Louisiana, Shreveport is the third most populous city in the state. The city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Blessed: City of Lights, Baby!

A few years ago, this very week, I was finally on my way home from running errands after an extremely long day at the office. Sometimes the simplest of errands can seem so daunting and burdensome. This was definitely one of those days. With a deep sigh I drove my weary self down the picturesque Williams Avenue. Once I stopped at the Church Street Bridge red light, I noticed that it was Christmas light installation time!
NATCHITOCHES, LA
q973radio.com

An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?

KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking Monday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
MOORINGSPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US

According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy