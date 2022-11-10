Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
WHAS 11
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'Full Circle Moment' (Exclusive)
Baby on board! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is dancing for two. The celebrated dancer shared the news with fans during Monday's semifinals, following her incredible routine with partner Wayne Brady. The pair spoke with ET's Denny Directo after the episode, and reflected on Carson's exciting on-air revelation.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret
Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...
WHAS 11
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
WHAS 11
'The Voice' Coaches Praise Kate Kalvach for Handling Live Show Technical Issue 'Like a Pro'
The Voiceseason 22 live shows are here -- and that means anything can happen! And it did during Monday's show, when one of Camila Cabello's team members suffered a major technical issue on stage. Kate Kalvach wowed the coaches with her performance of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One," despite...
WHAS 11
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
WHAS 11
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Approach to Raising Zaya and Kaavia (Exclusive)
Elegance Bratton's The Inspection follows his own heart-wrenching true story of a young man who, spurned by his home, decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union beautifully tackle the tumultuous relationship between the onscreen mother-son duo, Ellis and Inez French, respectively.
WHAS 11
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WHAS 11
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
WHAS 11
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating
Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
WHAS 11
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
WHAS 11
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
WHAS 11
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
WHAS 11
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
WHAS 11
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
WHAS 11
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11
Gisele Bündchen Has Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor Joaquim Valente: Here's What We Know
Gisele Bündchen was spotted having dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. In pictures, obtained by Page Six, the 42-year-old model and the fighter are seen leaving Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with his brother, Jordan, and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
WHAS 11
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Comments / 0