Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons SLP Graduate Program Participates in Abilene Buddy WalkHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Related
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
colemantoday.com
Christmas on Commercial Coming Soon!
Coleman's Christmas celebration is always fun, and this year will be even better! The photo above shows the activities that have been planned. They begin at 8:00am with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Library and end with a Night Parade. The Food Trucks and Mistletoe Market will remain open until 8:00pm. Plan on attending, but ALSO, sign your kids up for the Little Mr/Miss Christmas Pageant (Form attached) and get your organization or family signed up to be in the parade! What a fun time this will be! It IS a wonderful life!
Zoolute, Shift Sector Air Strip Attack and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (November 11-13). Friday, November 11: Veterans Day Memorial Wall Dedication: Join Abilene ISD at 9:00 a.m. for the grand opening of the Veterans Memorial Wall and first annual event at Dyess […]
Abilene Woman looking for Veterans family
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jennie Robinson found a black leather pouch drenched in water, lying on the side of the curb at a gas station. Catching her eye, she picked it up and put it in her car. Now, a year later after forgetting about the pouch, she opened it and found a unique treasure […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’ In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said: “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene
There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
runnelscountyregister.com
Buffalo Run returns for 3rd year with exciting news
BUFFALO GAP, TEXAS – The Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge will return of its 3rd year and has made an exciting announcement. In the first 2 years of the challenge, competitor trekked to the Grand Canyon for the first year and Four Corners, USA the 2nd year.
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
World War II Veteran returns To Coleman after nearly 80 years
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – World War II Veteran U.S Army Sergeant Garland Collier finally returned to his hometown of Coleman. He was laid to rest with full military honors and gathered by family, friends, veterans, and active duty service members. Collier was just 25-years-old when he was killed in 1944 in action by German forces […]
Abilene Zoo lays 18-year-old Macho the rhino to rest after battling leg issue
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, at the Abilene Zoo passed away Monday after a long battle with a leg issue. The zoo said Macho died naturally, watched over by those who loved him most; the Abilene Zoo’s animal care and veterinarian teams. Coming to the Abilene Zoo at the age of five […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
One injured in Friday rollover
One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
Evading arrest charges dismissed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country teams enter the second week of the playoffs in the Harris Ratings
There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason. Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week. Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I. Hawley...
bigcountryhomepage.com
HSU’s Noah Garcia claims Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Hardin-Simmons freshman running back Noah Garcia (Abilene Cooper) is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference. Garcia compiled 142 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in the Cowboys 45-16 victory over Texas Lutheran. The former Cooper Cougars had missed the last six games...
Comments / 0