Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO