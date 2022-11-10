Read full article on original website
IRA impact: AstraZeneca and Merck CEOs warn of oncology drug development shifts
This latest quarterly earnings season for pharma has been a time for companies to vent about President Biden’s new drug price negotiation law, with some companies like Alnylam pointing to orphan drug designation restrictions, and others like Eli Lilly noting the disparities between small and large molecule drugs when it comes to when the negotiations kick off (9 years vs. 13 years).
FTC calls out Jazz Pharma's abuse of FDA Orange Book listing process
The Federal Trade Commission is calling to keep strict statutory limits on Orange Book patent listings, explaining in an amicus brief yesterday that patents related to REMS distribution systems should not block generic or other competition. The case at hand involves Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals, which has sought to delist one...
Pharma-backed charity sues HHS to help pay for seniors' pricey cancer drugs
A charity backed by a coalition of cancer drug manufacturers wants to provide financial assistance to Medicare Part D patients dealing with expensive cancer drugs. But HHS insists that any monetary help would be a violation of a criminal law that prohibits companies from providing remuneration for inducing the purchase of such drugs.
Layoff trend continues as three more biotechs announce reductions in staff
As several biotech and pharma companies commit to layoffs, another handful brought down the axe late this week. A WARN notice from the state of Massachusetts’s Department of Career Services said that Sumitomo Pharma America Holdings, Inc/Sunovion Pharmaceuticals is engaging in layoffs at its headquarters in Marlborough, MA. The action will affect 360 employees at Sunovion, with it planning to go into effect on January 13 of next year.
Following secretive AbCellera pact, Moderna picks up another antibody discovery deal via Harbour BioMed
As it moves to position itself beyond pandemic stardom, Moderna is spidering out into a number of biotech spheres — working on an Ebola vaccine, looking into the next iteration of cancer cell therapies and spending on an antibody discovery partnership. In its latest move, Moderna is adding another...
Pharma and healthcare ads miss the mark on realistic portrayals of women — study
Many women don’t see themselves in pharma and healthcare advertising — but they want to. The gap is detailed in a new study that asked women how they’re being depicted in healthcare ads versus the way they actually see themselves. Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription.
Biogen, Seagen lock in CEOs; 2022 so far — by the numbers; Pharma on Twitter; Wave of biotech downsizing ; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Drew Armstrong has officially joined the Endpoints team. We are...
Curis shrinks headcount by 30% as execs place bigger hopes on blood cancer drug
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
After rare public brushback, FDA again turns away BrainStorm's ALS drug with RTF letter
As a cell therapy biotech developing a new treatment for ALS attempted to approach the FDA with its application, it found the agency’s doors slammed shut. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from regulators, who swatted away the BLA without reviewing it, for its ALS therapy NurOwn, the biotech announced Thursday. The move comes after the FDA, in a rare public slapdown, said in March 2021 that Phase III data were “not at all statistically significant.”
FDA-Approved Treatment ‘Great Positive Result in the Right Direction’ for Advanced HCC, Yet Unmet Needs Remain
The FDA approved Imjudo plus Imfinzi for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, although more work is needed to develop a treatment that cures patients, an expert said. A dual immunotherapy regimen with Imjudo (tremelimumab) plus Imfinzi (durvalumab) for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) provides patients with another treatment option with manageable side effects, although future research needs to focus on curing patients, according to an expert.
ALS Cell Therapy BLA Refused for Filing by the FDA
BrainStorm received indication from the FDA that it is able to request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. This content originally appeared on our sister site, NeurologyLive. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has announced that the biologics license application (BLA) for NurOwn, its investigational...
A cancer drug under clinical hold, an mRNA therapy, a kidney med: AstraZeneca punts three early-stage programs
Just over a year ago, the FDA slapped AstraZeneca with a clinical hold on its MCL-1 inhibitor to look into safety information. The Phase I trial has since been in limbo. Now, the British pharma giant is washing its hands of the drug. AZD5991, which was being tested for relapsed...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Seagen turns to Novartis Oncology vet David Epstein as permanent CEO
Seagen named David Epstein as its permanent CEO, the Seattle biotech said Thursday. Epstein replaces former CEO and founder Clay Siegall, who resigned last spring amid domestic abuse allegations. Epstein brings strong big pharma and oncology experience. Over the course of two decades, he launched and then led Novartis Oncology...
GSK's Oncology Business Suffers Fresh Blow With Zejula Setback
(Reuters) -Britain's GSK said on Friday it would limit the use of its ovarian cancer drug Zejula in the United States as a second treatment option to keep cancer at bay in patients whose tumours carry certain mutations. The news marks a second setback for GSK's oncology portfolio this week,...
FDA Approves Libtayo Plus Chemotherapy for Advanced Lung Cancer Subset
The Food and Drug Administration approved Libtayo plus chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) plus platinum-based chemotherapy to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer without EGFR, ALK or ROS1 mutations, according to the agency. The approval was...
Monoclonal Antibodies for Alzheimer Disease and Lecanemab’s Potential: Richard Isaacson, MD
The director of the Center for Brain Health and Alzheimer prevention clinic at FAU medicine shares his experience during the Medical Crossfire session on the Alheimer pipeline that he took part in at the fourth annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology. [WATCH TIME: 7 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 7...
Brazil's Embraer posts narrowed Q3 net loss, boosts free cash flow outlook
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrowed third quarter net loss while boosting its free cash flow outlook for the full year to reflect better-than-anticipated figures in the first nine months of 2022.
Germany's BioNTech says to set up mRNA vaccine facility in Singapore
Nov 14 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), the German biotech that developed a widely used COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), acquired a manufacturing facility in Singapore, its first in Asia, the company said on Monday.
