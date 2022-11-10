ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 60-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 60-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation

Sunday afternoon, Project Pink’d hosted their annual Thanksgiving Care to Share event in person for the first time since COVID-19 hit. More than 1 in 3 consumers will look for small to medium-sized businesses to patronize, and 29% are willing to pay higher prices in order to do so.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City

LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
SYRACUSE, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave

SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
FALLS CITY, NE
WOWT

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snow tests at Mt. Crescent

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 11 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants

(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WATSON, MO

