Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting
Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others.
kfornow.com
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 60-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 60-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation
Sunday afternoon, Project Pink’d hosted their annual Thanksgiving Care to Share event in person for the first time since COVID-19 hit. More than 1 in 3 consumers will look for small to medium-sized businesses to patronize, and 29% are willing to pay higher prices in order to do so.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
1011now.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
WOWT
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
WOWT
Snow tests at Mt. Crescent
Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 11 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
WOWT
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
WOWT
Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
WOWT
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
Missouri Woman arrested on Felony Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) A Missouri woman faces charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle parking roadway. Fremont County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Elizabeth Craft on 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg. Authorities contacted Craft of Watson, Missouri, and took her into custody on numerous felony warrants out of the State of...
Comments / 2